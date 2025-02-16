Stanich Group LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.