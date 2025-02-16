Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,760 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

