Allworth Financial LP Buys 18,209 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,685,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,763,000 after purchasing an additional 727,075 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,914,000 after purchasing an additional 637,415 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,193,000 after purchasing an additional 636,405 shares during the period.

VGLT opened at $56.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

