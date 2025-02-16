Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

