Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

