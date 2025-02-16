Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,356,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.05.
About Capital Power
