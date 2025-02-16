Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,356,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

