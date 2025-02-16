Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.0 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF traded down $18.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $159.16 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

