Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CMDXF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,142. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.
About Computer Modelling Group
