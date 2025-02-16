Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 16,170 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Balchem worth $51,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 129.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 405.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

