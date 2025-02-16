Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 8.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

