Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,782 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 2.04% of Criteo worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Criteo Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $43.72 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.
Insider Activity at Criteo
In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,845 shares of company stock worth $1,795,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
