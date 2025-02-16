Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $56.53.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

