Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.