IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,912 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

