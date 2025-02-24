12,603 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $241.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

