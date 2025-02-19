Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

