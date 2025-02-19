Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.04% from the company’s current price.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 392,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,333. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.03. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Globalstar
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.