Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

