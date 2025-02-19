Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

