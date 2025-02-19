Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

