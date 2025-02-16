Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

