Principal Securities Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

