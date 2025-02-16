Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

