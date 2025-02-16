Csenge Advisory Group Sells 7,356 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

