Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). Approximately 15,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 80,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

Sovereign Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.43.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

