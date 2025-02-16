Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

