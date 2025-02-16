Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,368,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $576.94. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

