Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,777 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,777 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for 1.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.