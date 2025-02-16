Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,612 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

