Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.