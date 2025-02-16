Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 5,605 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 2.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.24% of First Citizens BancShares worth $70,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 28 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,065.70. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,475.85 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

