Lee Financial Co Sells 85 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $158.90 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

