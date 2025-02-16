Centerpoint Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chevron
In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chevron Price Performance
CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
