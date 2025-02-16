Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

