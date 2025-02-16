Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 6.4% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $356.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

