Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.42. Energous shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 709,715 shares changing hands.

Energous Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Get Energous alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Energous as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.