Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $929.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.02. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

