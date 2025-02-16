Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Performance Food Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

