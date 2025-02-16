Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

