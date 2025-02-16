Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,922 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Design Therapeutics worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

DSGN stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.78. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

