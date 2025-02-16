Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,485,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

