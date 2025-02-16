WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSM. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $501.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Dividend Announcement

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

