Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 2.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

