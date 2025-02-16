Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Sells $40,330.42 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

