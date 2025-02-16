Jean-Sebastien Couillard Acquires 9,400 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Sebastien Couillard bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,278.72.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.9 %

RSI stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$701.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

