Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 13% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 13.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

