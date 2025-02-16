Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,007,496 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $64,439,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $411,407,221.68. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $120.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

