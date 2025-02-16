Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.02. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.