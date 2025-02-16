Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.29. Approximately 9,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

