Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,125,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 6,324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECF remained flat at $16.41 during trading on Friday. 33,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

