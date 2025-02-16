Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,125,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 6,324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.2 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
RNECF remained flat at $16.41 during trading on Friday. 33,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $21.24.
About Renesas Electronics
